Attention Long-Term Investors in NASDA:CZR Shares: Investigation of Caesars Entertainment Corp

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who purchased shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) in 2012 or earlier and currently hold any of those shares, concerning potential securities laws violations was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain statements regarding Caesars Entertainment’s business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On Feb. 25, 2013, Caesars Entertainment Corp reported that its fourth quarter and full year 2012 results. Among other things, Caesars Entertainment Corp reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $8.57 billion in 2011 to over $8.58 billion in 2012. On May 1, 2013, Caesars Entertainment Corp reported its first quarter 2013 results and on July 29, 2013 Caesars Entertainment Corp reported that its financial results for the second quarter in 2013.



Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp rose from $6.73 per share in late 2012 to as high as $25.93 per share in September 2013.



Then , on October 29, 2013, Caesars Entertainment Corp reported its financial results for the third quarter 2013. Among other things, Caesars Entertainment Corp announced that its third quarter Revenue declined from over $2.19 billion in the third quarter 2012 to $2.18 billion in the third quarter 2013, and that its quarterly Net Loss rose to $761.40 million in the third quarter 2013.



NASDAQ:CZR declined to $16.74 per share on November 1, 2013.



On December 9, 2013, NASDAQ:CZR shares closed at $19.40 per share.



Those who purchased shares of certain Caesars Entertainment Corp have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com