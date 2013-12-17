Attention: Long-Term Investors in NASDAQ:EXPE Shares: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Expedia Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of long-term investors, who currently hold shares Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) was announced concerning whether certain directors and officers of Expedia Inc breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Investors who are current long term investors in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ:EXPE stocks follows a lawsuit that was recently filed against Expedia Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ:EXPE stocks, concerns whether certain Expedia officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District the plaintiff alleges that Expedia Inc violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that between July 27, 2012 and July 25, 2013, defendants issued materially allegedly false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business and prospects, including the impact that spinning off TripAdvisor would have on Expedia’s revenues and profits and that as a result of defendants’ alleged false statements and/or omissions, Expedia’s stock traded at artificially inflated levels between July 27, 2012 and July 25, 2013.



On July 25, 2013, Expedia Inc announced its second quarter 2013 earnings. Shares of Expedia Inc declined from $65.62 per share on July 25, 2013, to $46.026 per share on July 29, 2013



On December 16, 2013, NASDAQ:EXPE shares closed at $65.88 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Expedia Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com