Attention NASDAQ:LEDS Investors: Investigation of SemiLEDs Corporation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares over potential securities laws violations by SemiLEDs Corporation and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



SemiLEDs Corporation reported that its total Revenue rose from $11.55 million for the 12 months period that ended on August 31, 2009 to $35.76 million for the 12 months period that ended on August 31, 2010, and that its Net Loss of $3.69 million for the 12 months period that ended on August 31, 2009 turned into a Net Income of $10.83 million for the 12 months period that ended on August 31, 2010.



Shares of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) traded in December 2010 as high as $29.50 per share.



On July 7, 2011 SemiLEDs Corporation reported its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2011 Financial Results and on November SemiLEDs Corporation reported its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2011 financial results.



Shares of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) declined from almost $30 in the end of 2010 to under $3 in the end of 2011.



On July 2, 2012, NASDAQ:LEDS shares closed at $1.66 per share.



