Attention NYSE:CTL Investors: CenturyLink, Inc. under Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who purchased shares of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by CenturyLink, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements made between August 8, 2012 and February 14, 2013.



If you purchased shares of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether CenturyLink, Inc. has violated securities laws by issuing false and misleading statements to its shareholders.

On Feb. 13, 2013, after the market closed, CenturyLink, Inc. announced its fourth quarter and Full Year 2012 Earnings. Among other things, CenturyLink, Inc. also issued its First quarter 2013 and Full Year 2013 guidance. CenturyLink, Inc also announced a new capital allocation initiative, under which CenturyLink, Inc authorized the repurchase of up to $2.0 billion of its outstanding common stock. At the same time CenturyLink, Inc announced a plan to reduce the Company’s quarterly cash dividend rate from $0.725 to $0.54 per share.



Shares of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) declined from as high as $41.69 per share on Feb. 13, 2013, to $32.12 per share on Feb. 14, 2013.



On May 28, 2013, NYSE:CTL shares closed at $37.07 per share.



