Attention QuickBooks Users: Printing Checks on Blank Stock Made Easy with EzCheckPrinting Virtual Printer

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Texas business users of QuickBooks and Quicken can now rest easy with the new and improved virtual printer and EzCheckprinting combination. Printing QuickBooks or Quicken checks on blank stock is now easier and more flexible for customers. With the innovative new ezCheckPrinting Virtual printer from Halfpricesoft.com, QuickBooks users need not order the expensive pre-printed checks any longer. Best of all, Halfpricesoft.com has also announced Texas users can get ezCheckPrinting software and QuickBooks Virtual Printer for free by checking out through TrialPay.



"It's a win-win situation: the customer gets free product, we make sales, the TrialPay advertiser makes sales, and TrialPay gets commissions. " said DrGe, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. “With ezCheckPrinting and this new QuickBooks Virtual Printer, users can now print checks on blank stock quickly and inexpensively. We hope more users can take advantage of this check writing software through this free offer."



With all of the new updates EzCheckPrinting and Virtual Printer offer, QuickBooks users can save valuable time and money. With the QuickBooks check virtual printer add-on of the popular check writer ezCheckPrinting importing data and printing checks is a snap! When users print checks within QuickBooks and Quicken, they only need to select this Virtual Printer as the current printer, and they are able to print checks on blank stock immediately.



New customers can download the free trial version of ezCheckPrinting, online athttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp and sample all of the software’s features at no charge.



In addition to its new compatibility with QuickBooks, EzCheckPrinting software also includes many more unique features that make check printing easier, faster and less costly for small businesses:



- Add a company logo and other customizable designs for a professional, corporate look to company checks in house

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Starting as low as $39 per installation for a single-user license key or $69 for the QuickBooks compatible version (ezCheckPrinting single user plus Virtual Printer), ezCheckPrinting makes professional looking checks and automated check writing accessible to any size business. Most importantly, users can get ezCheckPrinting software and the virtual printer for free through TrialPay offers.



Customers can make certain the check software is right for their company without obligation before purchasing. To start the free test drive, please visithttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/quickbooks-checks-virtual-printer.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of innovative 1099, W2 and Payroll Software solutions for accountants and small to medium size businesses. And its popular business and personal Check printing software can save user both time and money.