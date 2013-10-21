Attic Crawlspace Rodent Control - Bed Bug and Fleas Treatment

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Most people flinch at the thought of sharing their living or working spaces with uninvited, unwelcome and potentially harmful strangers but unbeknownst to them, chances are they might be sharing their homes or working space with such pests. Bed Bugs and Mice or rats infestations are one of the most common pest problems people face. Even though the problem of Bed Bugs and Mice or rats infestation is common it is not necessarily easy to get rid of and even one of the hardest to tackle. Proper knowledge of the enemy is important to estimate the best approach of how to kill bed bugs, fleas and Mice or rats for good, thus it is best that professional pest control technicians are summoned to ensure effective attic crawlspace rodent control or bed bug and fleas treatment.



Most people who come face to face with a bed bug problem in a working or living space would acknowledge that Bed Bugs are tough to control. They are difficult to see, they are active at night when humans are sleeping, and a female lays eggs at 2 to 3 per day and may lay 200 to 300 eggs in a lifetime thus the problem spreads quickly if not tackled soon. Bed bugs can go without food (blood) for up to 140 days so starving them to death is not a feasible option. Their small size and flat body shapes allows them to hide in cracks and small places, making them more difficult to see, especially in the early molting stages and the eggs are very small and almost invisible to the naked eye. Bed bugs live in clusters, like roaches. The bed bug problem has become widespread and the current insecticides are not near as effective. Not even Doctors can tell the difference between fleas’ bites or bed bugs bites thus only an expert pest exterminator can help in such a situation.



Eastside Pest control is a highly experienced pest extermination company that provides pest control services in Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland, Issaquah, Everett, & Mercer Island. Their highly trained technicians are able to provide effective mouse mice rat rodent control and bed bug treatments that solve the pest problem for good. To know how to kill or get rid of mice and rats it is necessary to understand that when rats or mice infest crawlspaces below a home or the attic above they nest in the insulation they typically also contaminate the area which requires cleaning up. Thus rodent control is best left at the hands of experts such as the Eastside Pest Control.



For contact details and a more details about the various pest control services provided by Eastside Pest Control please visit their website: http://eastsidepestcontrol.com/



Media Contact:

Seattle Eastside Pest Control

425 691 7775