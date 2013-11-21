Attorney Beth Gearhart Shoots First TV Ad for the Atlanta Market

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Workers' Compensation Attorney, Beth Gearhart, just finished shooting her first TV Ad planned to run in the Atlanta market. Beth Gearhart started Gearhart Law Group to represent the rights of injured workers across the state of Georgia. Beth's approach to workers' compensation is unique because she is focused on listening to her clients and caring about them as people.



Beth worked for over a decade on the defense side where she learned the inner workings of the workers' compensation insurance and defense industry. Beth's clients now benefit from her years of experience negotiating claims on behalf of the employers.



Beth explains, "My true passion is helping people, and representing the rights of injured workers in Georgia provides me with the opportunity to focus on helping injured workers in need of counsel."



Gearhart Law Group is an Atlanta, Georgia workers' compensation law firm, but the firm also provides services across the state of Georgia with clients in various cities such as Macon, Columbus, Athens, Augusta, Atlanta, Marietta, and Smyrna.



Gearhart Law Group can be found online www.workcompgeorgia.com or via telephone (404) 445-8370.