New Technology Allows Attorneys to Evaluate Credibility During Depositions

El Paso, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- The RRA Center has announced the formation of an Analytical Support Division, which provides expert services to attorneys involved in high stakes litigation, by evaluating video depositions using advanced technology to assess the credibility of deponents.



RCAS is a revolutionary video analysis technology that can evaluate the credibility of deponents by assessing their psycho-physiological states during testimony. The system only requires standard video recordings, and the analysis can be conducted in real-time or after a deposition is completed. The technology is based upon the scientific principle that involuntary micro-movements of humans are linked to the vestibular system. By capturing and analyzing this naturally occurring phenomena with commercially available video systems, the collected data can be processed and analyzed in order to assess the credibility of statements made during depositions.



Commander Ivan Ortega, Director of Operations of the RRA Center, explained RCAS can non-invasively assess individuals testifying under oath to provide attorneys with an unbiased evaluation concerning the credibility of responses to questions and other behaviors of deponents. "The information provided by RCAS has not been previously available using conventional video analysis technologies. The analysis of micro-movement parameters can be correlated to various mental or emotional states, such as agitation, anger, stress, tension, aggression, as well as mood and other subliminal conditions. RCAS identifies specific psycho-physiological and behavioral states that are associated with credibility, and provides attorneys with a unique, technically-based perspective from which to evaluate testimony. The use of RCAS for video deposition applications will significantly enhance an attorney's ability to assess the credibility of various individuals involved in civil litigation or criminal matters."



"Potential applications for RCAS technology include the unbiased technical assessment of video depositions or other important interviews. Further, the media may also be interested in our services to determine the credibility of individuals they interview about various high-profile or controversial topics. However, our primary objective is to assist attorneys in assessing the credibility of plaintiffs, defendants, witnesses and other parties involved in civil and criminal cases. It is not our intent to offer the results of RCAS evaluations as evidence per say, but rather to provide attorneys with insight into specific testimony in order to further their objectives of accurately determining the facts surrounding a matter."



To learn more about RCAS visit http://www.rcasimaging.com. For further details about the RRA Center and its unique technologies, contact Commander Ivan Ortega at 915-443-7722 or by email at ivanortega@rrasolutions.com.