Attorney Erin Bradley McAleer Announces New Website

Vancouver, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Clark County Attorney Erin Bradley McAleer has made it easier for clients to find criminal defense information and services with the introduction of his new website at ClarkCountyCriminalDefense.com . With a track record of favorable outcomes for defendants in cases that range from traffic tickets to felony charges, Attorney McAleer has an extensive history serving the Vancouver, Washington, community at the local, state and federal levels.



Washington State Criminal Defense Attorney



Criminal defense and personal injury litigation have been the focus of Washington Attorney Bradley McAleer while he gained hands-on experience in two leading area law firms. He then branched out to his own private practice where he continues to provide the one-on-one direct contact with clients to provide them with the personalized attention they deserve in order to get the results they need. McAleer has been admitted to practice law in Washington and federal courts, representing defendants in criminal cases, civil matters and traffic infractions.



Areas of Practice



Criminal defense cases and traffic infractions are some of the more common cases represented by Clark County Attorney McAleer, although his practice areas extend to include additional legal matters.



- Criminal Defense – Vancouver Attorney McAleer provides thorough investigation into criminal cases to determine if a person’s rights have been violated or errors made that would merit a dismissal. If a case moves forward, his background in complex criminal defense cases and intricate knowledge of the law ensures clients a strong and effective representation.



- Traffic Infractions – Washington motorists have a friend in McAleer, who provides legal representation for various traffic violations and citations. These include tickets for speeding, red light, stop sign and U-turn infractions, and lack of registration or insurance. He also handles issues related to commercial driver’s licenses, equipment infractions and violations for missed court dates.



Other areas of practice include:



- Landlord Tenant

- Personal Injury

- Firearm Rights Restoration

- Post Conviction Relief (Vacating and Sealing Criminal Records)



Attorney Erin Bradley McAleer launched his new website to provide a user-friendly arena where people can obtain pertinent information about his practice, his background and Washington State law. The site features client reviews, prior results and a blog containing relevant information and news. The site is powered by Avvo Ignite and offers links to McAleer’s Facebook and LinkedIn profiles as well as contact information for scheduling a free, no-risk consultation - http://www.clarkcountycriminaldefense.com/