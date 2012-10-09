Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Mark Goodman and the Goodman Law Center are the newest members of the Attorney Guide Family. Attorney guide continues to compile the best in ethical Nevada area lawyers into one easily searchable database. The Attorney guide ethical certification process ensures that only attorneys who have had no disciplinary actions and are qualified on the Nevada state bar. It is updated regularly to ensure that only the most proven of Nevada lawyers are available. Most recently Mark Goodwin and The Goodman Law Center of Reno Nevada has met the stringent ethical guidelines and been approved for Attorneyguide.com. Mark is a skilled patent, intellectual property and business lawyer. He also has a proven record as a bankruptcy lawyer and in civil litigation.



Mark Goodwin received his law degree from the University Of San Francisco School Of Law in 2005 where he received numerous awards and commendations. Mark holds a certificate in Intellectual Property Law/Cyber Law and an award for merits in Constitutional Law.



The Goodman Law Center is licensed in California and Nevada. Offering primary service in Nevada and to Reno Area residents Mark is familiar with the wide range of civil law in all Nevada cities. Mark offers a personalized service with an upfront fee structure devised to prevent surprise costs. The Goodwin Law Center and this approach is now ethically certified by AttorneyGuide.com and easily accessible for California and Nevada residents in need of a bankruptcy lawyer. For more information on Mark Goodwin and the Attorney Guide ethical certification process click here.