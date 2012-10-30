Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Attorney Guide has added Andre M. Lagomarsino to the list of ethically certified Nevada lawyers in the Attorney Guide searchable registry. Las Vegas attorney Andre M. Lagomarsino is a Nevada attorney who specializes in civil rights law and business litigation. Andre is a partner and co-founder of the Parker, Scheer, Lagomarsino Las Vegas office. Andre focuses on complex injury litigation and strategic business planning. Andre also represents private clients and businesses involved in commercial matters, insurance bad faith and violations of personal and property rights. In his Las Vegas firm Andre M. Lagomarsino maintains an aggressive stance for his serious personal injury clients. Andre has recently passed the rigorous Attorney Guide ethical certification process and is now available via the Attorneyguide.com website.



Andre M. Lagomarsino has over ten years of experience representing businesses and individuals in Nevada. Andre spent five years with the Campbell and Williams litigation firm Andre branched out to form the Lagomarsino law office. Andre had a successful four year history with the Lagomarsino law firm. Andre then moved to merge his firm with the notable Boston law firm Parker Sheer. The Attorney Guide ethical certification process ensures that Andre M. Lagomarsino has not had any ethical disciplinary action from the Nevada Bar Association. This includes formal reprimands with no penalty. It also ensures that Andre has received positive client feedback and is in good standing with the Nevada Bar Association. Andre Lagomarsino is admitted to practice in the United States District Court of Nevada as well as with the Clark County Bar Association.



