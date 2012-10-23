Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- The ranks of searchable Nevada attorneys with an impeccable ethical record continue to grow at AttorneyGuide.com. Recent addition Emily McFarling Benson of the McFarling Benson Law Firm is a Las Vegas attorney and mediator with a specialty in family and divorce laws. Emily has in depth experience as a family lawyer. Emily works primarily as a family lawyer but also has a familiarity with small business law and real estate law. As a family law specialist Emily offers years of experience with joint and contested divorces, custody modifications and child support law. Emily McFarling Benson has now been fully ethically certified by Attorney Guide and added to the pages of searchable Nevada family lawyers at Attorneyguide.com



Emily McFarling Benson practices law from Las Vegas but is licensed in Nevada, California and Arizona. She is a member of the state bar of all three states as well as the United States district court of Nevada. In addition to her work as a lawyer Emily offers a comprehensive mediation service for families and other disputes. Her work as a mediator makes her even more familiar with both joint and contested divorce cases and allows her to work patiently and understandingly with clients on both sides of a contested divorce. As with all AttorneyGuide.com ethical lawyers Emily has served for more than year in Nevada and has had no ethical rules violations on public record. Her positive client feedback and adheres to Nevada truth in advertising laws are additional requirements for the ongoing certification process.



For more information on ethically certified family lawyer Emily McFarling Benson click here.