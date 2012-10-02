Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- Joseph Kyle practicing member of the Kyle & Kyle Law firm in Las Vegas has been fully ethically certified by AttorneyGuide.com and will be added to the ranks of the Attorneyguide.com attorney search feature. A member of the State Bar of Nevada since 1992, Joseph has a Bachelor of Science in Management and Masters in Business Administration. A specialist in areas of estate law, trusts and offers quality council for most all probate and will related matters. Joseph also dedicates himself to offering outstanding civil, corporate and personal injury advice and representation. The AttorneyGuide.com rigorous ethical certification ensures that Kyle & Kyle law will provide an ethical addition to the ranks of easily searchable Nevada legal counsel.



Joseph Kyle is a member of the Nevada County Bar, as well as the Clark County Bar Association and an inactive member of the Louisiana Bar. His practice, Kyle & Kyle is shared with his wife Dorothy J. Kyle who offers similar counsel as well as personal injury litigation and guardianship law. The family practice of the Kyle & Kyle law firm offers legal representation in Nevada, Louisiana and New York. As a family firm Kyle & Kyle strives to provide quality legal representation personalized to the unique needs of each case and each client they represent. With the ethical certification of AttorneyGuide.com Joseph Kyle is now more easily accessible to a wide range of Nevadans in need of legal counsel or representation. With on ethical complaints or disciplinary actions in a long legal career in Nevada Joseph Kyle is an exemplary example of what the Attorneyguide.com ethical certification represents.



