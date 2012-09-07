Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- The Law firm of Bush & Levy LLC has consistently offered Nevada the very best in traffic law and criminal defense since the firm was opened. Now the Attorney Guide family is glad to announce that Bush & Levy are fantastic examples of Attorneyguide.com lawyers making it through the rigorous certification process. The Firm has been fully ethically certified and is now available for search in the Attorney Guide searchable registry. Both Susan Bush and Monti Levy bring exceptional records and years of legal experience in Nevada to bear for their clients. The Firm has been fully ethically certified and is now available for search in the Attorney Guide searchable registry.



Both Susan Kaye Bush and Monti Jordana Levy pride themselves and their firm on the simple principle that each customer is worth personal care and attention to every detail. They work tirelessly to ensure that the legal process is as pain free and understandable as possible for each and every client. Susan Bush specializes in family law, criminal defense, personal injury and civil litigation. Monti Levy shares a similar specialty as well as the connections and practical experience earned from working as a prosecutor for the City of Henderson and State of Nevada. The combined legal talent and personalized approach as well as the success rate and ethical certification make them a fantastic addition to the Attorney Guide family of lawyers.



