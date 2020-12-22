Attorney Hanan Isaacs Speaks to COVID-19, Legal and HR Issues

Kingston, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Kingston attorney Hanan Isaacs gave a presentation on Dec. 10 to the New Jersey Technology & Manufacturing Association (NJTMA). Mr. Issacs' topic was A Legal and HR Look at the Covid-19 Market on Jobs, Safety and Income Security.



The main point of his talk was unemployment and how the COVID-19 virus is affecting employees and the labor market in general. Fortunately, the US has an unemployment insurance system that workers can fall back on if they lose their jobs, he said.



At the same time, government has also come at the virus with what Mr. Isaacs described as a hands-off approach.



"We had an interactive crowd of 50 professionals in NJ manufacturing and the NJ Department of Labor. My NJDOL co-presenters gave detailed presentations on state laws and regulations promoting worker financial security and health and safety in Covid times. I spoke about the tragedy of workers across the state and country unprotected by the federal government's Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Tragically, the federal government for 10 months has told first responders and others 'You're on your own!'" he said.



He pointed to the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for dealing with COVID-19 in the workplace. Rather than turn those recommendations into enforceable requirements, OSHA just asked employers to follow the guidelines.



The result is a worsening of the pandemic, he said. As the labor market has suffered, so has business and industry. The result is a looming disaster few in government are willing to see, much less invest in efforts to prevent it.



"I also discussed the cataclysmic impact of Covid upon industries and individuals, the 'real' unemployment rate, the unfavorable employment to population ratio, and the frightening Covid statistics that are poised to get worse. This is not a presentation for the weak of heart, yet it is crucial for people to understand the truth, which is the first step to real empowerment and change," he said.



The full text of Mr. Isaac's presentation is here.



"I greatly appreciate the NJTMA's being willing to host these kinds of talks and presentations," he said. "People need to know the truth. They need to know what is being done and what is not being done to insure their safety and the restoration of the economy."



A transcript of the chat following the presentation is available at the NJTMA website.



