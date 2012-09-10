California Based Internet Marketing Company Opens Department Just for Attorneys and Law Firms

Cotati, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- “Attorneys need love too.” Says Gabe Tuft, CEO of Local Marketing 2.0, a northern California based internet marketing company which recently created an entirely new department dedicated to helping attorneys and law firms get more business. It’s called Local Legal. The department uses several methods and strategies that they use with other commercial businesses, but the tactics for honing in on their target audience for attorneys are a much different. Tuft says:



“With any marketing campaign, it’s critical to locate your target audience with very specific demographics. With Local Legal, it’s the difference in firing a shot gun blast of marketing with a wide spread and little accuracy, versus a sniper rifle where you carefully dial in your target. When you pull the trigger on the sniper rifle, you hit the bull’s eye and you use much less ammunition.”



Not surprisingly, social media is one of Local Legal’s “sniper rifles”, so to speak. By creating engagements on attorney specific social networks, they are able to grow a very captive audience. They’re paid advertising and pay-per-click campaigns are also adjusted to reach an extremely specific network of potential clients.



Local Legal also has the ability to create quality press releases that hit the major wire services across the nation. Landing on major wire services such as The Boston Globe, The San Francisco Chronicle, Chron.com, UPI.com, Google News, and thousands more, the awareness and interest gained from this service is staggering. The press releases are not only written by experienced journalists, but they always include public documentation to support the claims of the article. Local Legal requires that the attorney or law firm submit relevant legal and public documentation that pertains to the press release. That information is then uploaded to the internet and linked directly from the press release.



“As attorneys know, making a statement without backing it up with evidence holds no merit. That’s exactly why we load our press releases with relevant public and legal documents. Creating credibility with your audience is paramount to creating leads that convert to acquisitions.”



Local Marketing 2.0 has dedicated a section of their website to their new Local Legal Department, and it can be found here: http://localm2.com/local-legal/



There’s also a quick video about their new department available here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ifEjW1Z6f0E



About Local Marketing 2.0

Local Marketing 2.0 specializes in budget optimization and digital marketing consulting. Visit our website at http://www.localm2.com or call (866) 470-7894 to speak with a representative.