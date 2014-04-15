Attorney Jerome Karam Acquires the Conveniently Located Texas Station Friendswood Shopping Center

Friendswood, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Atty. Jerome Karam, a highly reputed Houston lawyer who has gained immense recognition for his redevelopment projects, has recently announced that he has recently acquired the 35,000 sq ft Texas Station Friendswood Shopping Center and plans to renovate it to further attract commuters and nearby residents.



Jerome Karam, who is now known for such redevelopment projects, has extensive experience in re-modeling existing commercial properties to further increase their value and serve as a profitable location for businesses to work from. He has previously renovated shopping centers, office buildings, retail outlets and has also been involved in renovation and establishment of many residential condominiums. His acquisition last year of the oldest commercial property in Galveston, ‘The Hendley Building’ constructed in 1860 has been one of his career highlights.



Following the same trend of acquiring prestigious commercial properties, Jerome Karam bought the Texas Station Friendswood Shopping Center which is located at the corner of Friendswood Drive and Parkwood Drive in the heart of Friendswood. Consisting of over 35,000 sq ft the shopping center has housed many leading retailers, fashion houses, restaurants, fast food chains and various other product or service providers.



The shopping center is not just conveniently located for Friendswood residents but is also in close proximity to the neighboring cities of Alvin, League City, and Pearland, enabling nearby communities to meet all of their retail and dining needs.



Currently the shopping center is housing leading Houston brands such as Friendswood Fitness, Gina’s Restaurant, Bushi Ban Karate, UTMB and many more.



Jerome Karam Houston Attorney will look to use his redevelopment expertise to create more value from the Texas Station Friendswood Shopping Center and create a friendly atmosphere for its visitors of all ages by providing top amenities and entertaining environment.



About Jerome Karam

Founder of the Law Offices of Jerome Karam established in 1991, Jerome Karam has been practicing Personal Injury and Business Litigation since his graduation from Thurgood Marshall School of Law. Over his extensive career Jerome Karam has successfully handled many cases and is also widely known in the community for his redevelopment projects, especially of commercial properties. Jerome recently purchased the Texas Station Friendswood Shopping Center and has already set forward plans to renovate the center and make it even more pleasing for its visitors.



For more information about Texas Station Friendswood Shopping Center or Jerome Karam, please email to info@JeromeKaram.com.