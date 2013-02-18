Attorney John B. Whalen, Jr., Announces New Website

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Focusing on all matters related to Estate Planning, Philadelphia-area Attorney John B. Whalen, Jr. announces that he has a new website, http://www.johnbwhalenjresq.com/, where visitors can find out more about Estate Taxation, Planning, Administration and Probate. The new website is powered by Avvo Ignite and gives an overview of Attorney Whalen's career in practicing estate law, details the services he offers, and his blog gives visitors more information on various topics related to estate planning, administration and taxation.



Experience that Matters



Attorney Whalen has many years of experience in helping clients protect their assets and making sure that their last wishes are followed. Twice he has been named an Awesome Attorney in Estate Planning Law, and he's spoken for the Pennsylvania Bar Institute. He's served hundreds of people in the Philadelphia metropolitan area, and all over the country.



Services Offered



Pennsylvania Estate Planning Attorney John Whalen believes that every person should be well prepared when it comes to end of life issues so that loved ones don't have to the burden of making guesses about what their family member wanted done. It is essential for people's final wishes to be carried out in a respectful and dignified way, which is why Attorney Whalen helps individuals in the following areas:



- Estate Planning - Talking about death is a fragile topic, but Attorney Whalen handles it with grace and tact. Whether creating a power of attorney, a will, a trust or a living will, he guides clients through the often complicated process with ease.

- Estate Taxation - Attorney Whalen is well-versed in the United States Tax Code and helps clients understand it and make the best decision for their situation whatever the size of their estate.

- Estate Administration - Losing a loved one is an emotional experience, and Attorney Whalen takes over the process, guiding the estate through probate, helping the beneficiaries understand the inheritance tax.



The office of Attorney John B. Whalen, Jr. is located at 1199 Heyward Road in Wayne, Pennsylvania, 19087. He can be reached by phone at (610) 407-0220 or via the new website, http://www.johnbwhalenjresq.com/