Attorney Melissa Wiegner Joins Catania and Catania, P.A. Law Firm

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Catania and Catania, P.A., is pleased to announce that they have just added a new attorney to their law firm. Attorney Melissa Wiegner recently joined the firm, which is located in Tampa Bay, Florida.



Melissa is a graduate of The University of Tampa and St. Thomas University School of Law in Miami. After graduating from law school in 2000, she moved back to Tampa, where she has worked hard exclusively representing clients in the areas of social security disability, workers’ compensation and personal injury. She is licensed to practice law throughout the state of Florida and she is a member of the Florida Bar and National Organization of Social Security Claimant’s Representatives.



At Catania and Catania, Melissa will focus on her practice areas of social security disability and workers’ compensation; these are just two of the many areas of practice that the attorneys at the law firm specialize in. Catania and Catania works solely with private individuals, and additional areas of practice include personal injury, auto and motorcycle accidents, and wrongful death.



In the case of workers’ compensation, Melissa and other attorneys at Catania and Catania are experienced and knowledgeable about this mandatory type of insurance that is meant to help cover medical bills and lost wages as the result of a workplace injury.



“However, as with most personal injury cases, it is in the best interest of the injured worker to have a lawyer on their side to ensure they get the maximum amount of compensation for their injuries,” an article on the firm’s website explained.



“Our experienced workers' compensation attorneys at Catania and Catania can fight for your right to these benefits if you or your spouse are injured on the job.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Catania and Catania is welcome to visit the firm’s user-friendly website; there, they can read about the attorneys’ vast list of practice areas, as well as arrange for a free consultation.



About Catania and Catania

Catania and Catania, P.A. is comprised of a team of Tampa, Florida attorneys, counselors and staff dedicated to giving each and every client the highest quality of legal service available in the most efficient manner possible, regardless of the situation. Since 1992, the law firm has had one mission: to get each and every injured client the best recovery possible. They have a distinguished record of winning high awards and settlements on behalf of their clients, and they only collect a fee for their services if they succeed. For more information, please visit http://www.cataniaandcatania.com/