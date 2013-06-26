Attorney Recruiter Diane Rifkin Appointed to 3 Executive Committees in ProVisors Group

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Attorney recruiter Diane Rifkin of Rifkin Consulting, has recently been appointed to 3 executive committees of the prestigious ProVisors group. This year she will serve on the South Orange County committee, Collaboration of Professional Women, and the Human Capital Group. To be named to this prestigious organization's executive committees is a great honor, and one which Ms. Rifkin is looking forward to.



Said Rifkin, "I am extremely honored to have been nominated to serve on these 3 professional committees. I look forward to volunteering my time to encourage the success of ProVisor's mission - to get to know other professionals and to refer them business based upon this relationship. From my seat on these various committees, I will be able to help other business owners who find themselves similarly trying to encourage more business."



ProVisors is a specialty business networking group which members must be invited into. Members are expected to attend over 75 functions per year wherein members network to improve their business. This is achieved by adhering to the group's motto, "know- like- trust- refer." Throughout the course of the year, a variety of professional and personal activities encourage closer business relationships and business referrals.



As a top attorney recruiter in California, Ms. Rifkin's boutique approach and focus on relationship building is highly prized. This focus on human capital serves her well in her positions on ProVisor's committees. The skillset that she has developed in her own attorney search firm is further encouraged and promoted within ProVisors. This includes business development abilities, networking skills, and an eye on marketing opportunities.



To become one of the best legal recruiters in California, Ms. Rifkin had to refine a wide variety of business skills. In her position as CEO of Rifkin Consulting, Rifkin is able to use her networking skills to offer law firms the best possible attorney candidates. Each candidate gets a wide variety of preparation from resume review and editing to interview preparation, business development coaching, and salary and negotiation services. Attorney candidates and law firms alike actively seek out Rifkin Consulting for these services and skills. Law firms interested in a dynamic and skilled attorney recruiter with a passion for networking are encouraged to call Rifkin Consulting today to speak to Diane Rifkin.



About Rifkin Consulting

Rifkin Consulting has more than 25 years of legal and recruiting experience, making them the best legal recruiters in the state, identifying lawyer jobs in California, and finding the right candidates to fill them. Combining the networking power of large attorney recruiting firms with the personal service of a boutique legal recruiter in California, Rifkin Consulting offers the best of both worlds to employers and job-seekers.



For help locating or filling attorney jobs in Orange County and throughout California, Rifkin Consulting is the attorney search firm to trust.



