Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Every year Reno has dozens of animal attacks, mostly in the form of dog bites. While no one wants to see a pet suffer for reacting, victims of animal attacks and dog bites rarely know who they should turn to turn to in order to make things right. Robert Kilby has years of experience as a Reno dog bite lawyer and is proud to offer his legal expertise to dog bite victims all over Northern Nevada. Dog attacks generally fall into the complex legal framework of Nevada personal injury law, or tort law. Tort law can be exceptionally complex on the state and municipal levels. For example, Reno tort law will be different from Las Vegas tort law. A helpful legal expert like Robert Kilby can help a Nevadan work through the complex legal framework of Nevada tort law. Robert Kilby Law has helped Reno and Washoe County residents in the wake of personal injuries, dog bites and with workers’ compensation related law for years.



About Robert Kilby

Robert Kilby provides a professional, friendly and thorough legal service or every client that comes into the Robert Kilby Law offices. Robert understands that victims of animal attacks often require extra compassion to begin to feel right after an animal attack. Robert Kilby Law takes every client seriously and strives to keep them in the loop about every aspect of their case. The majority of Reno dog bite victims are children. Robert Kilby Law is sensitive when it comes to family legal matters and strives to provide a stress free legal resolution to children's dog bite incidents. Not every case necessitates a courtroom trial. Reno area residents are encouraged to bring all relevant legal information to a consultation with a qualified Reno dog bite lawyer before moving forward. A consultation with a qualified lawyer should give families a more solid idea of where the case stands and what the best move forward is.



More information on skilled Reno dog bite lawyer Robert Kilby is available on the Robert Kilby Law website.



Robert Kilby Law

1895 Plumas Street, Suite 4

Reno, NV 89509

Phone: 775-337-6670