Law Firm Marketing for the Greater Sacramento and Napa Areas Just Got a Whole Lot Better.

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- For years attorneys and law firms have relied on referrals and traditional media to increase their revenue. Now that Local Marketing 2.0’s Local Legal Division has expanded to the Sacramento and Napa areas, all of that is about to change.



A Santa Rosa area digital marketing company, namely Local Marketing 2.0, created their Local Legal division to cater specifically towards attorneys and law firms. They're looking beyond the traditional law firm marketing methods of print and referrals, and focusing on driving traffic through digital and internet marketing.



Exactly how does this legal internet consulting make more revenue for attorneys? Local Legal spokesperson, Sophia Calucci said, "Attorney SEO is one of the most neglected elements of marketing in the industry. By properly creating and harnessing the digital sales funnel for law firms, we are able to continuously generate new leads and cases."



According to Local Legal, website design and SEO practices as recent as last year are completely obsolete. The Penguin and Panda Updates to Google's search engine algorithms have completely re-written the textbooks on SEO. If a law firm's or attorney's website was updated or designed prior to these algorithm updates in 2012, its time for an overhaul. Avoiding an SEO overhaul could be disastrous for a firm with a well established presence on the web.



On that same note, there couldn't be a more perfect time to do an SEO overhaul on an attorney's website. It’s the perfect time to usurp competitors that aren't taking advantage of these opportunities.



“It’s about visibility. Simply put, Google is your new business card. Our experts will deploy tactics and strategies to send demographically and geographically targeted search traffic right to your front door."



Local Legal is currently offering attorneys and law firms a free SEO Ranking Report and a free phone consultation. Simply tell Local Legal the search terms that your firm wants to rank for and they will provide you with a report showing where you stand. The goal with the reports is to educate law firms on their true web presence and illustrate areas where they can improve.



If would like your law firm marketing budget to produce a better return on your investment, or if you're looking to increase the volume of cases and leads at your practice, call Local Legal today at (866) 470-7894 or complete the contact form on their web page.



About Local Marketing 2.0

Local Marketing 2.0 specializes in advertising budget optimization and digital marketing consulting. Visit our website at www.localm2.com or call (866) 470-7894 to speak with a representative.