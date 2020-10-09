Attorney Shawn D. Skillin Receives 2020 Eureka Award

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- Shawn D. Skillin, an attorney in family law practice in San Diego, received the 2020 Eureka Award from Collaborative Practice California (CPC).



The Eureka Award is given each year to someone who makes "significant contributions and demonstrated an abiding dedication to establishing and sustaining Collaborative Practice in California," the association says. Skillin is the fourth member of Collaborative Practice San Diego (CPSD) to receive the award. The others are Mark Hill, 2006, Shawn Weber, 2015 and Meredith Lewis, 2018.



"I am honored and humbled by this award. To be included in the same group as three of my colleagues is even more amazing," Ms. Skillin said. "It is always a wonderful experience to be honored by your peers, the people who know what you do because they are doing it too. They understand the time, effort and dedication that goes into working in and improving this field of practice."



The Eureka Award is not limited to those in any particular practice or career. Previous honorees include members of the core disciplines – mental health, financial, and legal – as well as those who are not licensed in these professions.



The Eureka Award was established in 2006 as part of the very first Celebration of Collaborative Practice in Sonoma, California and pre-dates the founding of CP Cal. In its first two years, the Eureka Award Committee chose to play "catch up" and honored several recipients each year. In 2008, the CP Cal Board chose to limit the Eureka Award to three to five Honorees.



Ms. Skillin is an attorney, mediator, collaborative attorney, speaker and trainer. She views the team approach of Collaborative Divorce as the most supportive, emotionally healthy and positive way for a couple to divorce. It is especially helpful to families with children. When Collaborative Divorce isn't possible, Ms. Skillin enjoys her work as a neutral mediator, assisting clients, with and without attorney, to resolve their issues out of court.



"I know collaborative divorce makes things easier on everyone involved. I believe in the process and I try to help other professionals in the family law field understand how useful collaborative work is," she said. "Peaceful divorce is best for everyone, especially children."



Collaborative practice makes divorce easier on everyone. Attorneys, mental health professionals and financial advisors all play a role in the process. The goal is to find a fair and amicable way to divorce. The state organization, CPC, and the CPSD bring all these people together to learn from each other. Members attend seminars, workshops and even after-hours casual gathering. Depending on the meeting, those attending can also earn continuing education credits.



The CPSD also offers workshops to the general public. The first Saturday of every month they hold a free Divorce Options™ workshop. These workshops are for anyone considering divorce who want to learn about all options available to them. Visit here to learn more and register.



Collaborative Practice San Diego is an association of attorneys, mental health professionals and financial advisors who work in family law and collaborative divorce. Their goal is to make the separation process as peaceful and friendly as possible.



Visit the Eureka Awards to learn more about the awards and past recipients.



About SHAWN SKILLIN

Ms Skillin is the current president of CPSD, Vice President of CP-Cal, Chair of Practice Excellence committee for CP-Cal, a member of Divorce Options Committee CP-Cal, Cp Cal Divorce Options Liaison for CPSD, Co-Chair for The Cp Cal Celebration 2019, San Diego, CA, a frequent presenter at DO, a frequent presenter at Cp-Cal Conference and a former presenter at IACP. She is an attorney, mediator, trainer, speaker and president of Shawn D. Skillin, APC, a legal firm offering "Personalized Divorce Transitions". She is a founding partner of Family Resolution Institute – A mediation Training Institute. She regular speaks about and trains people in mediation. Collaborative divorce, high conflict personalities in legal and workplace situations.



About Collaborative Practice San Diego

Collaborative Practice San Diego is an association of attorneys, mental health professionals and financial advisors working together to learn, practice, and promote Collaborative processes for problem solving and the peaceful resolution of family law issues, with an eye toward preserving the emotional, as well as the financial, assets of the family. Its goal is to transform the resolution of family law issues through respectful, Collaborative processes protecting the integrity and health of family relationships and eliminate the need of families to resort to court litigation.



