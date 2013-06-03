Attorney Specializes in US Immigration Waivers

Fullerton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Those who are trying legally to enter the U.S. often run into issues with immigration and visas. When this does happen, a southern California area attorney stands ready to assist.



Evelyne Hart, attorney at law had this to say, “The government can often excuse previous immigration problems, such as deportation, criminal history, immigration misrepresentation or immigration fraud, unlawful presence, and more. Previous problems need not be an obstacle to immigration."



Ms. Hart specializes in immigration waivers and forms for immigrants who may have previous deportation or criminal complaints against them. USCIS immigration or just immigration to the U.S. are the two areas she addresses frequently in court.



“Most do not realize the law. It is not that complex, but essentially the government will excuse immigration problems if specific criteria are met. This frees anyone to apply for residency or citizenship during the immigration process to the U.S.,” said Ms. Hart.



Issues such as marital problems, hardships or deaths in the immediate family are grounds for waivers. An attorney is necessary to file the waiver and to assist in the remainder of the process.



Ms Hart empathizes with those who are struggling with the immigration process. She herself was once an immigrant.



“I immigrated from France when I was 11 years old,” said Ms. Hart, “but I am now a citizen, immigration attorney and certified translator in Spanish and French.”



A member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, she became a member of the Bar in 1997.



“You will find that my assistance and fees go well beyond the scope of most. I work diligently to exceed your expectations and help you or your family with the immigration process,” said Ms. Hart.



For more information, contact Hart at http://hartimmigration.com/



Evelyne M. Hart, PC

The Immigration Law Offices

(714) 449-8409

ehart@hartimmigration.com

http://hartimmigration.com/