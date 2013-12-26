Attorney Website Presents Information About Serious Auto Accidents

Destin, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- A new attorney blog addresses some of the most important questions victims have after serious auto accidents. When people get into an auto accident, they are often unsure about whether to contact an attorney. The blog reviews the situations that warrant attorney representation and why.



According to Do I Need a Lawyer After a Serious Auto Accident, certain stressful situations may arise after an auto accident. They include personal injuries, wrongful death and insurance settlement disagreements as well as accusations of negligence. People who have been in a car accident should consult with an attorney when one or more of these conditions exist.



Personal injuries can put people in the hospital and results in ongoing medical treatment. The victim of an auto accident could be out of work due to the injuries. Bills may start to mount faster than the victim can pay them. A personal injury attorney works with the other party to negotiate a fair settlement or file a lawsuit if an agreement cannot be reached.



When someone is killed in an accident, the family usually does not think of money. When the bills come in, the family is reminded of everything they lost. A lawyer who is experienced with wrongful death cases can help gather evidence to show negligence, prove liability and ensure justice is rendered.



Insurance companies frequently try to settle claims for less than the auto accident victim deserves. An attorney can help people try to get a better settlement from insurance that they might get on their own. People who are accused of negligence in an auto accident need to have an attorney on their side to defend them and protect their interests.



About The Law Office of John F. Greene

The Law Office of John F. Greene (http://www.destinattorneyjohngreene.com) represents individuals in personal injury, criminal defense, family law matter and bankruptcy in Florida Federal and State Courts as well as certain cases in Louisiana.



Contact:



Law Office of John F Greene

4507 Furling Ln

Destin, FL 32541

(850) 424-6833