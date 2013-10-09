Attorneys at Grant Morris Dodds in Las Vegas Are Recognized for Their Distinguished Legal Counsel

Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- The Las Vegas probate and estate planning attorneys at Grant Morris Dodds are proud to announce that all three partners at the firm have been recognized by the prestigious business publication VegasInc in the “Top Lawyers 2013” edition covering “The Best of the Best in Southern Nevada” for excellence in the fields of estate planning, as well as probate and guardianship. Attorneys David M. Grant and Mark L. Dodds were recognized for their work in estate planning, while attorney Robert L. Morris was recognized for probate and guardianship.



Each partner at Grant Morris Dodds has received the highest rating of AV(R) Preeminent(TM) through Martindale-Hubbell, the independent research firm that aggregates anonymous peer reviews in the legal profession from lawyers and members of the judiciary.



The attorneys at Grant Morris Dodds pride themselves on providing outstanding legal counsel while maintaining the highest ethical standards in the business. “We, the attorneys at Grant Morris Dodds, are recognized leaders in our legal field, bringing a wealth of experience, education and enthusiasm to our enterprise, which allows us to provide clients with a high level of service, at a reasonable fee,” an article from the Grant Morris Dodds website stated.



Grant Morris Dodds assists clients in making sound decisions about the future of their family’s financial and capital assets, specializing in the estate planning areas of trusts, wills, estate tax planning, probate, guardianship and asset protection. Proper estate planning ensures that families are protected financially in the unfortunate event of serious injury, illness, incapacity or death of a family member. While many people assume that these services are only necessary for the wealthy, in reality the majority of families stand to benefit from establishing such legal protections.



Creating what is known as a living trust, for example, can provide a much more efficient and far less costly way of allocating funds to the proper individuals than can be accomplished simply through a will. Living trusts circumvent the process known as “probate” in which the court becomes involved with settling an estate, allowing funds to be transferred directly to the rightful beneficiaries.



Anyone who is considering making an investment in their family’s future and would like to learn more about the benefits of hiring the most trusted Las Vegas estate planning attorney is encouraged to browse the website or contact Grant Morris Dodds by telephone or email.



About Grant Morris Dodds

The attorneys at Grant Morris Dodds are recognized leaders in their legal field, bringing a wealth of experience, education and enthusiasm to their enterprise, which allows them to provide clients with a high level of service, at a reasonable fee. For more information, please visit http://www.gmdlegal.com.



Grant Morris Dodds

2520 St Rose Pkwy #319

Henderson, NV 89074

Phone: 702-938-2244