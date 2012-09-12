Attorneys at King Aminpour & Associates Reach Milestone of Helping 10,000th Injury/Accident Victim

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- King Aminpour & Associates is proud to announce that the attorneys at the firm have collectively reached the milestone of helping their 10,000th injury/accident victim. Since 1996, the firm has specialized in the trial and resolution of personal injury and wrongful death cases throughout California.



When accident attorney King Aminpour decided on the name Your Law Office for the online presence of King Aminpour & Associates, it was an acknowledgement that the firm exists to serve its clients. Founded by Aminpour in 1996 to assist those that suffer from life-altering injuries or loss of a loved one, King Aminpour & Associates has developed a strong reputation as a winning law firm that vigorously advocates for California victims.



The attorneys at the prestigious California law firm now proudly celebrate the recent milestone of helping their 10,000th victim. “Advocating for victims and helping them and their families put their lives back together is the driving force behind this firm,” said A. King Aminpour. “Consequently, every client’s story and the pursuit of victory to help them get their lives back on track are unspeakably important to every member of this firm.”



Since a young age, King Aminpour has been driven to become an advocate for those without a voice. As the youngest law school graduate in California, he started college at age 11 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in the science of law at age 15. After attending law school part time for four years, he graduated with a doctorate in law at the age of 19.



Having lost loved ones in auto and industrial accidents himself, Aminpour understands the agony and torment suffered by people and families who fall victim to the negligence and carelessness of others. Since founding the firm in 1996, Aminpour and his team have assisted thousands of people and recovered millions of dollars for victims and families affected by life-altering injuries and death.



Accident Attorney King Aminpour and his staff of legal professionals have extensive experience in personal injury cases. The firm has handled thousands of cases involving bodily injury and wrongful death as the result of auto and industrial accidents, commercial injuries, product defects and liability, medical malpractice, and many other personal injury matters. When outside expertise is required, their extended network of expert consultants enables them to prepare the strongest case possible.



The firm’s thousands of successes have earned them a reputation throughout California not only for their legal expertise, but their compassion and dogged advocacy for injury victims. In order to better serve their growing client base, the firm has recently added two new attorneys to their team. “When corporations or entities act with negligence or reckless disregard for the health and safety of others, every member of our firm is dedicated to fighting with every ounce of energy to help those victims get the justice they deserve,” said Aminpour. For more information, please visit http://www.yourlawoffice.com



About King Aminpour & Associates:

Aminpour & Associates is a leading personal injury law firm in California. Since 1996, the firm’s highly experienced legal team has helped thousands of accident/injury victims and their families recover compensation for injuries and loss. The downtown San Diego-based personal injury law office of Attorney A. King Aminpour has a courteous staff that is adept at helping each client through the legal process.



King Aminpour & Associates

317 Ash Street

San Diego, CA 92101

619-333-3333