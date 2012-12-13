Attorneys at Leading Baton Rouge Medical Malpractice Law Firm Complete 35 Years of Service

Baton Rouge, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Attorneys at Walters, Papillion, Thompson, Cullens, LLC, one of the leading law firms in Baton Rouge have now handled various cases for over 35 years. The law firm was established by distinguished attorneys who are now well known in the law community in Louisiana. The firm provides assistance in nearly every practice area and has maintained a solid reputation in handling medical malpractice cases. The law firm has also been providing free initial consultation and has been one of the most active law firms in charitable organizations.



The Medical Malpractice Baton Rouge Louisiana law firm has received many positive reviews regarding their service. Clients have complemented the professionalism of the attorneys and the individualized attention they give to each case regardless of compensation size. The attorneys have received numerous awards over their extensive careers. Baton Rouge Medical Malpractice Attorney Darrel Papillion and Attorney Ed Walters are currently inducted in the Louisiana State Bar Association. Mr. Papillion is in the board of governors and Mr. Walters is the secretary of the association.



The law firm had also gained attention when filing a case against British Petroleum, Transocean and Halliburton for the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. After successful filing of the case, the firm has been helping the people who were affected by the oil spill.



People who require a Medical Malpractice Lawyer in Baton Rouge will most probably be advised to Walters, Papillion, Thompson, Cullens, LLC since the law firm has been very active in taking up such cases. The firm despite covering all areas of practice is now recognizable for its medical malpractice cases due to their high winning records and fairly high compensations from winning cases. The Baton Rouge Medical Malpractice law firm has been providing assistance to victims of failed diagnosis, prescription errors, surgical errors or any other form of medical malpractice.



The law firm has provided many resources and useful FAQs on their website to guide the general public. The firm is also providing a free consultation for discussing any queries or cases.



About Walters, Papillion, Thompson, Cullens, LLC

Walters, Papillion, Thompson, Cullens, LLC is one of the leading law firms specializing in medical malpractice. The law firm is based out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and has been providing their service for over 35 years. Through their online platform, http://www.lawbr.net, information regarding their practice areas and profiles of the firm’s distinguished attorneys can be viewed. The firm is known for its winning record and extensive experience in medical malpractice. The law firm also provides a free initial consultation.



For more information about medical malpractice attorneys, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of lawbr.net, please call at 225-454-7162 or email at wptclawyers@gmail.com.