Attorneys at Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C., Representing Victims of Emergency Room Neglect and Malpractice in Southeastern PA

Reading, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- All doctors, nurses, and medical facility staff are expected to provide high-quality, appropriate care and attention to every patient in their charge. Unfortunately, there are circumstances in which patients do not receive the medical care they should expect. This neglect can lead to worsening or new injuries, extended hospital room stays, paralysis, illness, complications, and death. The emergency room is a place where medical malpractice and medical negligence takes place. The Pennsylvania medical malpractice lawyers at Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C., are immediately available to protect the case of a medical malpractice victim, guide them through the entire case and deal directly with hospitals, doctors, and insurance companies.



Emergency rooms are sometimes chaotic and understaffed. Doctors and other medical professionals need to be prepared to prioritize effectively and provide treatment for a wide range of medical problems and maladies, from broken bones and burns to bullet wounds and advanced pneumonia. When ERs are understaffed and/or improperly staffed, the quality of care frequently falters, which can lead to devastating outcomes for patients.



Patient mix-ups, incorrect prescriptions, delayed surgery, contaminated medical supplies, and misread X-rays and test results are all common forms of medical malpractice, and because the ER is a place where patients need urgent and immediate care, the consequences of ER negligence can be severe and even fatal.



When ER patients or any medical or hospital patient is left with serious injury or devastating complications as a result of medical negligence



