Attorneys D. Jeffrey Craven and Frederick C. Thomas Announce Formation of Their New Law Firm Thomas Craven PLLC - Economically Handling Their Client's Legal Issues

Attorney D. Jeffrey Craven and Frederick C. Thomas proudly announce formation of Thomas Craven PLLC, a law firm dedicated to providing effective, economical legal representation to its clients. The firm also announces launch of new website under the trade name Attorneys of Phoenix™. Both D. Jeffrey Craven and Frederick C. Thomas bring with them years of experience in providing counseling and legal services to Arizona businesses and consumers. Their new firm will focus on a variety of business issues, including commercial construction litigation, real estate litigation, administrative law, business and real estate transactions, and corporate start up, corporate maintenance, corporate dissolution and bankruptcy. Additionally, the firm will assist individuals with consumer law issues, construction defects and lien issues, and injuries caused by others.



D. Jeffrey Craven has nearly 20 years of experience in a variety of litigation and transactional areas. He focuses primarily on business and corporate transactions, real estate and construction transactions, and real estate, construction, and commercial litigation issues. His experience is drawn from years of helping clients in nearly every industry to anticipate and address potential legal problems and to undertake lawsuits where needed to collect what the clients were owed. He also has prior experience dealing with insurance issues and subrogation claims.



Frederick C. Thomas has over 8 years of litigation experience on a variety of claims or issues, including personal injury claims for individuals, consumer and commercial claims on contract issues, construction defect and lien and bond claims, and criminal defense DUI and habeus corpus proceedings. He presently focuses on personal injury and construction litigation matters.



