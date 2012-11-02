Attorneys, Judges, Court Officials, Presidents Choose the Universal Life Church World Headquarters over All Others

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women from throughout the world. Prerequisites include that the individual is baptized and has a strong interest in serving our Lord Jesus Christ as a real faith based Minister. Some become Ministers to work full time and to receive some pretty substantial earnings, others work within other professions looking to be a Minister on a part time basis. Other professions include physicians, truck drivers, motorcycle club members, salesman, airline pilots, actors, radio hosts, songwriters, entertainers, ex judges, politicians and etc.



Rev. W. Ed Terry is a well known Country Western, Gospel songwriter, entertainer and a pilot for a major airline. Rev. Ed Terry is just one of many celebrities and you can hear Rev. Ed every Friday Night on the ULC Radio Network at 8PM est.



Rev Roy Bradrick is an attorney from Woodstock, CT., just one of many who choose the Universal Life Church World Headquarters over any other, a long with former judges, court officials and ex-presidents of the United States of America. These people know better than any one, which Universal Life Church is best from a legal prospective. Rev Bradrick had this to say in an email to Brother Michael, President and Presiding Bishop of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters; "Thank you and God bless, Brother Michael. I applaud your leadership and efforts to publicize and explain the ULC as a true Christian church with real values. Keep up the good work. RBB"



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com