Attorneys of Phoenix Announce Addition of Pouria Paknejad to Its Roster of Attorneys

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Attorneys of Phoenix™ proudly announces Pouria Paknejad as a prestigious part of their legal firm Thomas Craven PLLC. Pouria Paknejad is a brilliant, young legal mind who clerked in law school for two Arizona judges. He is the current President of the North Phoenix Bar Association, and is a member of the Lorna Lockwood Inns of Court. Pouria has a background in business law, commercial litigation, personal injury litigation and domestic relations litigation. At Thomas Craven PLLC, Pouria will be primarily engaged in personal injury litigation, consumer litigation, and commercial and construction litigation.



Thomas Craven PLLC is a small law firm that focuses on providing economical representation to small businesses and consumers. For its small business clients, the firm acts as outside “in-house” counsel to provide as-needed answers to business’ legal questions, to help with drafting business transaction contracts and other agreements, and to assist with collections and other litigation issues. For individuals and consumers the firm assists with recovery for damages caused by others, whether from injury to a person or to a family member, or damage to property, or for disputes between individuals and others on contract issues, liens, or other matters. The firm also assists individuals who have been arrested for DUI (Driving Under the Influence).



D. Jeffrey Craven and Frederick C. Thomas had been doing business together for seven years under a predecessor firm before forming this new partnership in 2012. Having known Pouria Paknejad for over three years, Mr. Craven and Mr. Thomas look forward bringing Pouria into the firm as an essential and valuable member of the team.



Mr. Craven brings to the firm nearly 20 years of transactional and litigation experience, having represented hundreds of businesses with their legal needs.



He helps businesses to form, be properly maintained, to assist owners with transfers of business assets, and to assist with winding down businesses. He also has helped draft contracts, including business forms, lease agreements, employment agreements, non-disclosure agreements, etc. Additionally, Mr. Craven has 12 years’ experience representing contractors and developers in a variety of real estate and construction-related transactions and litigation.



Mr. Thomas has over 8 years of litigation experience, including construction and commercial litigation, personal injury litigation, and DUI litigation. Prior to becoming a lawyer he worked for a number of years as an adjuster for a national insurance company. He puts his significant experience in the insurance and legal arenas to work daily to assist individuals in obtaining just compensation for injuries caused to them by others.



