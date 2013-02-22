Attorneys of Phoenix Expands Its Practice to Defending DUI (Driving Under the Influence) Cases

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Attorneys of Phoenix™ has expanded its services to certain Arizona criminal cases. Specifically, the firm now also handles criminal cases regarding DUI (Driving Under the Influence). With addition of DUI, the list of the services practiced by the firm now extends to Personal Injury, Commercial litigation, Consumer Litigation, Administrative law, Construction Law, Real Estate, Business Law, Corporate Law and Entity Formation/Maintenance/Dissolution.



Thomas Craven PLLC is a small law firm that assists businesses, their owners, and general consumers with a variety of legal issues and problems. For businesses, the firm provides corporate representation including both transactional work (drafting legal documents and contract forms, reviewing leases etc.) and litigation work (collection, warranty issues etc.). For individuals the firm deals assists with personal injury claims, consumer fraud claims, claims before administrative agencies, and DUI.



The firm was established by two distinct and talented minds D. Jeffrey Craven and Fredrick C. Thomas. Both of the lawyers bring with them years of experience in their respective fields of law.



D Jeffrey brings with nearly 20 years of experience in business contracts, transactions, real estate transactions, foreclosure, collections, litigation in corporate financing, corporate formation and maintenance. He also deals with construction company issues including contractor licensing and discipline, lien and bond claims, contract disputes and bid claims, administrative law, insurance defense, worker's compensation and subrogation.



Fredrick C. Thomas has over 8 years of experience as a litigator, with a prior background as an insurance adjuster. He has handled a variety of litigation work, including DUI and habeus corpus proceedings on behalf of criminal defendants, personal injury lawsuits seeking compensation for the injured, consumer litigation on a variety of issues, including claims of fraud, and construction lien litigation.



Thomas Craven PLLC

dba Attorney of Phoenix ™

11811 N Tatum Blvd Ste 4020

Phoenix AZ 85028

Tel: 480-222-2225

Fax: 480-287-9532

Email: info@tc-lf-com

Website: www.attorneyphoenix.com