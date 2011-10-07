Attracta Hits One Million Websites Using Their Suite of SEO Tools

Napa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2011 -- Attracta announced that www.urban-nirvana.ca became the one millionth website to sign up for their suite of SEO Tools. To celebrate, www.urban-nirvana.ca received a free life-time subscription to Attracta’s TurboTraffic™ 100 service.



“I was delighted to be the millionth Attracta customer.” said Lisa Arcus, owner of www.urban-nirvana.ca “My website is becoming an important part of my Thai massage and yoga studio business. I was looking forward to using Attracta’s SEO tools to improve my website’s search engine visibility, but winning a free subscription to their premium service is really exciting.”



www.urban-nirvana.ca signed up for the Attracta SEO tools service through their Webhosting company: HostGator (www.hostgator.com). “We have enjoyed working with Attracta to help our customers build more traffic to their website for almost a year now.” said HostGator’s founder and CEO Brent Oxley. “Having one of our customers be their millionth signup is especially gratifying since we have so many of our customers using their SEO tools.” he continued.



“The response to our suite of SEO tools has been phenomenal.” Said Troy McCasland, Attracta’s VP of Business Development. “Hundreds of web hosts have joined us in making easy-to-use SEO tools available to over a million small business websites. But the real driving force behind our growth is the huge value our service provides to our users.” McCasland added: “We would like to thank all one million websites for voting Attracta the world’s number one SEO tools.”



Founded in 2009 by a team of successful Internet entrepreneurs in Napa, CA, Attracta develops innovative search engine visibility technology that helps customers of all sizes build search engine traffic. With over one million websites using its services, Attracta has quickly become the world’s most popular Search Engine Optimization provider. The company sells its services directly, and through a channel of web hosts, web designers and search industry agencies. For more information, visit Attracta.com or call 888-317-3994.



