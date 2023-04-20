Attractive Growth Opportunities in Remote Towers Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2023 -- The global remote towers market is projected to grow from USD 0.3 Billion in 2022 to USD 0.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2027.



Remote tower is a innovative concept where the air traffic service (ATS) at an airport is performed somewhere other than in the local control tower. Although it was originally developed for airports with low traffic levels, in 2021 it was implemented at a major international airports in London, Norway and few other places. Also, this report dicusses the digital tower concept. To capture the increasing demand for integration of a wide range of ATM systems and data in support of advanced air traffic operations, the digital towers concept was launched.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=202956087



By operation type, the multiple segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



By operation type, the multiple segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. SESAR 2020 and PJ.05, an innovative programme for researching the future of air traffic management in Europe, plans to further develop the Multiple Remote Tower Concept and an efficient Remote Tower Centre.Also, in the simultaneous configuration, the module and CWP enable Air traffic Service (ATS) to operate for two or more airports at the same time. In order to operate airport safely and to save build cost, equipment and manpower, major airport operators and Ain Navigation Service together are working towards connecting various small airport with low traffic and making centralized to manage.



Based on investment, the expansion & modernization segment is projected to lead the remote towers market during the forecast period



Based on investment, the expansion & modernization segment is projected to lead the remote towers market during the forecast period. Various European and American airports, including London City Airport (UK), Heathrow Airport (UK), Saarbrücken (Germany), Erfurt (Germany), and Dresden (Germany) are operating through expansion and modernization programs. The key priority of airport operators and air navigation service providers is to centralize 2-3 airports with low and medium air traffic with remote towers infrastructure.



By application, the communication segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period



Communication segment would lead based on application, because it is a crucial component for air traffic management. Communication between air traffic controllers and aircraft is in the form of voice and text. Remote towers are equipped with specific systems that process and display communication data. These systems collect and relay communications between control working positions (CWPs) and the aircraft.



Europe to lead the remote tower market in 2022



Europe to lead the remote tower market in 2022, with the UK, and Sweden accounting for the significant share of the regional market. The growing demand for remote towers in the European rgion with yhe development of new and technologically advanced remote towers component such as high resolution cameras, and panaromic display and communication systems are the key factors driving the market in Europe.



Request Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=202956087



Key players operating

In remote towers market areSaab (Sweden), Thales Group (France), Frequentis Group (Austria), Indra Sistemas (Spain), and L3Harris Technologies (US).