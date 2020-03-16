Attractive Market Opportunities in the Metamaterial Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- The metamaterial market is highly competitive with the presence of small and new players in the market. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 63.1% during the forecast period.



The strategy of partnerships has been the key strategy adopted by the market players to grow in this market. This strategy accounted for a share of ~57% of the overall growth strategies adopted by the market players between January 2014 and December 2016.



The increasing concern for development and commercialization of metamaterial applications have encouraged the companies to adopt this strategy. Besides partnerships, the companies have also adopted the strategies of new product launch, acquisition, agreement and collaboration to commercialize their product; expand their business operations, product portfolio and distribution network; and strengthen their position and share in this market.



Kymeta Corporation (US) is one of the leading manufacturers of the satellite antenna technology. The company's satellite antenna products include mTenna, KyWay terminal, and KALO. The company's mTenna suite of satellite antennas are ultra-thin and use a holographic approach to electronically acquire, steer, and lock a beam to any satellite. The flat, lightweight and cost-effective satellite tracking antennas are designed to work seamlessly for communications in high-volume markets. In January 2016, private firms such as Bill Gates Foundation (US), Lux Capital (US), Kresage Foundation (US), and Osage University (US) invested USD 62 million in Kymeta Corporation. In 2017, Kymeta signed an agreement with Sky Perfect JSAT Corporation (Japan) for developing antenna connectivity technology to satellite. As a result, the company would be able to expand its market in Asia Pacific (APAC) by providing its satellite connectivity for fast communication.



Metamaterial Technologies, Inc. (Canada) is one of the leading manufacturers of smart materials and photonics-based applications in the world. The company's product offering include metaAIR and NanoWeb. The metaAIR is a nanostructured optical interference filter for aviation security that selectively blocks narrow light frequencies. It consists of an ordered arrangement of specific geometry nano-particles and can be applied using an adhesive on surfaces such as airplane windows and shields. NanoWeb is a transparent conductor mesh that is developed using the rolling mask lithography (RML) technology. It can be used in many applications such as EMI shielding and transparent radio-frequency antennas, flexible displays, anti-fog, anti-ice, and solar and lighting



Based on different metamaterial applications, the company has three wholly owned subsidiaries—Lamda Guard, Inc. (Canada), Lamda Solar, Inc. (Canada), and Lamda Lux, Inc. (Canada). In February 2017, the company signed a partnership agreement with Airbus (France) to co-develop and commercialize the metamaterial product, metaAIR. The metaAIR provides vision protection to pilots in the aviation vertical.



