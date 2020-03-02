Attractive Opportunities in Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Growth by 2024

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- The key factors driving the growth of the market include growing presence of start-up companies offering robotic solutions for warehouse automation, increasing popularity of AMH equipment among leading industries, significant recovery in global manufacturing, and rising labor cost and safety concerns. However, high upfront cost of AMH equipment for SMEs, and high integration and switching costs are the key restraining factors for market growth.



Browse 109 market data Tables and 81 Figures spread through 184 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2024"



Download Free PDF Brochure @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=92483121



Robots to hold the largest size of the AMH equipment market throughout the forecast period



The material handling systems equipment market for robots is estimated to hold a large share during the forecast period. The use of robots can reduce labor cost, protect personnel or employees from injuries, and provide a high return on investment. Such advantages are fueling the demand for robots in manufacturing units and warehousing facilities.



Unit load material handling system to hold larger size of the AMH equipment market during the forecast period



The unit load material handling systems are estimated to lead the market based on system type during the forecast period. The wide use of unit load material handling systems in various industries is attributed to their cost-effectiveness and ability to handle several items simultaneously, thereby reducing the number of trips, time required for loading and unloading, and cost of handling.



Automotive industry held a major share of the AMH equipment market in 2017



The automotive industry is estimated to lead the overall AMH equipment market during 2018–2024. Key factors such as the needs for constant availability of components and spare parts, just-in-time (JIT) delivery of materials, and reduction in the cost of unproductive labor are driving the growth of the market for this industry. The players in the automotive industry seek improvement in manufacturing through automated, efficient, and effective processes. These companies need to carry out their manufacturing and assembling operations efficiently by handling a wide variety of components carefully and keeping track of the same. The deployment of AMH equipment in this industry prevents damage to auto parts, reduce the cost of unproductive labor hours by handling inventory, and maximize storage capacity within the available floor space. The companies use AMH equipment, such as Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV), Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), automated forklift, automated pallet jack, automated racking system, automated conveyors, cranes, and robots, to fulfill these requirements.



Inquiry before Buying @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=92483121



AMH equipment market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2024



The AMH equipment market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is also expected to account for the largest share of the AMH equipment market by 2018. The rising awareness related to material handling automation, increased emphasis of leading economies such as China and Japan on robotics and automation, and growing e-commerce industry are some of the primary factors contributing to the largest size of APAC in the market. China has been the main contributor to the growth of AMH equipment market in APAC. The improving manufacturing and warehousing infrastructure in China is projected to boost the AMH equipment market in this country in the coming years.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:



Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com