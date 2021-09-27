Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Solenoid Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2021 -- According to the new market research report, The global Automotive Solenoid Market is estimated to be USD 4.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3%, to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2026.



The growth of this market is fueled by rising automation in vehicles and increased vehicle manufacturing in emerging economies due to urbanization. The fact that solenoids are used in various automotive systems and features in every vehicle is expected to drive the market during the forecast.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Solenoid Market"

262 - Tables

63 - Figures

246 - Pages



Major players profiled in the Automotive Solenoid Market report are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany, Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan, MAHLE Group (Germany), Johnson Electric (US), and BorgWarner (US).



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=145703142



Engine Control and Cooling System to hold the second-largest share in the Automotive Solenoid Market, by application type



The engine control and cooling system segment are estimated to dominate the market as these solenoids play a significant role in downsizing the engine, enhancing fuel efficiency, and improving vehicle performance. A significant evolution in fuel economy and emission standards are expected to drive the demand for solenoid valves in the engine control and cooling system segment.



Passenger Cars: A promising market due to the significant global production volumes



In terms of value, the passenger cars segment is estimated to lead the global Automotive Solenoid Market during the forecast period. Global passenger car production is significant. This leads to the increasing demand for automotive solenoids for passenger cars during the upcoming years. The Asia Pacific is leading the passenger car production, thereby, leading the Automotive Solenoid Market for passenger cars.



Request FREE Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=145703142



Asia-Pacific: Largest market for Automotive Solenoid Market



The Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in terms of value and volume as the region is home to leading automotive component suppliers such as Denso, Nidec Corporation, and Mitsubishi, among others. Moreover, countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are considered major automotive manufacturing hubs, which is further expected to boost the Asia Pacific Automotive Solenoid Market. China is estimated to dominate the Asia Pacific Automotive Solenoid Market with the largest market share during the forecast period. China is the world's largest vehicle manufacturer, which is expected to be a driving factor for the growth of the automotive solenoids market in the country. Moreover, China has the potential to produce automotive components in large volumes at a lower cost, which provides it with a competitive edge over other countries.



Browse Related Reports:



Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, Range, Battery Type, Length of Bus, Power Output Type, Battery Capacity Type, Component Type, Autonomous Vehicles Type, End-User and Region - Global Forecast to 2028



Automotive Fuel Cell Market by Component (Fuel Processor, Fuel Cell Stack, Power Conditioner, Air Compressor, Humidifier), Power Output, Hydrogen Fuel Stations, Vehicle Type (Passenger car, LCV, Truck, Bus), Operating Miles, Region - Global Forecast 2028