Attractive Opportunities in Emission Monitoring Systems Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- The emission monitoring systems market size to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2018 to USD 4.4 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.3%. The key factors driving the growth of the market include stringent legal and environmental regulations, increasing awareness about environmental protection needs, increasing health and safety issues, and growing use of oil & gas and petrochemicals. However, high cost of CEMS for regular maintenance and fragmented market with specialist suppliers are the key restraining factors for market growth.



Emission monitoring systems market for services expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The emission monitoring system market for services is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR between 2018 and 2025. Services such as installation, maintenance, and are required after the purchase of CEMS and PEMS. Furthermore, the continuous development of hardware and software leads to the requirement of training and upgrade of the system.



PEMS market to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period



The PEMS market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2025. Key driving factors for the growth of the PEMS market are that it is a cost-effective reliable system and incurs lower operational and maintenance costs compared with CEMS. PEMS does not require on-site emergency services.



Emission monitoring system market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



The market in the APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2025. The growth is attributed to huge industrial sector and strict emission regulations imposed by the government of China. Furthermore, India is the fastest-growing country in APAC, focuses on addressing environmental issues and improving its environmental policies. Various exhibitions such as Fugitive Emissions Summit China 2018, Argus Ethanol China 2018, Argus China and Global Oil 2018, and CIEPEC 2017 (15th China International Environmental Protection Exhibition & Conference) aim at integrating the community of end users, distributors, manufacturers, and suppliers.



Key Market Players:

ABB (Switzerland), Emerson (US), AMETEK (US), General Electric (US), and Siemens (Germany) were the major players in the EMS market.



