Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive ECU Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- The report "Automotive ECU Market by Application, ECU Capacity (16-bit, 32-bit, 64 bit), Propulsion (BEVs, HEVs, ICE), Level of Autonomous Driving, Vehicle Type (LDV, HCV, Construction & Mining Equipment, Agricultural Tractors), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.77 %, from USD 25.08 billion in 2018 to USD 39.28 billion by 2025



The implementation of basic safety systems such as ABS, anti-lock braking systems, TPMS, and electronic stability programs, along with the rising demand for advanced cockpit electronics and advanced telematics, is expected to drive the automotive ECU market. The growth can also be attributed to the increasing demand for BEVs and PHEVs, which have more electronic components than conventional ICE vehicles.



Opportunities:



- The advent of Concept Cars and Autonomous Vehicles



- Increasing Rate of Installation of Advanced Applications in Luxury and Mid-Range Vehicles



The ecosystem of the Automotive ECU Market consists of automotive ECU manufacturers such as Continental (Germany), Bosch (Germany), Aptiv (UK), Denso (Japan), Autoliv (Sweden), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), ZF (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), and Magneti Marelli (Italy). The automotive ECUs are supplied to the Tier 1 companies manufacturing electronic systems and automotive OEMs.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=34863602



The 32-bit ECU segment is estimated to be the largest segment in the Automotive ECU Market



The 32-bit ECU segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the automotive ECU market during the forecast period. The rising demand for advanced electronics such as windshield HUDs, infotainment & navigation units, ADAS systems, drive mode selector, electric powertrain, and advanced telematics are expected to drive the 32-bit ECU market, as these functions require high calibration and real-time processing.



ADAS & safety system segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the Automotive ECU



The ADAS & safety system segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, as the majority of the luxury and mid-segment vehicles are equipped with basic safety functions such as ABS, anti-lock braking systems, e-call, AEB, and TPMS. Stringent safety norms and growing awareness about road safety are also fueling the growth of the ADAS & safety system segment in the automotive ECU market.



Asia Pacific: A largest regional market for Automotive ECU



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for automotive ECU. The Asia Pacific region accounts for about 50% of the global automobile production. The region comprises emerging economies such as China and India along with developed nations such as Japan and South Korea. The increasing application of advanced electronics in vehicles, the growing purchasing power of consumers, and increasing awareness of safety features are the key factors driving the growth of the automotive ECU market in the Asia Pacific Region.



Request FREE Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=34863602



Target Audience:



- Automotive ECU manufacturers



- Automotive cockpit electronics manufacturers



- Automotive powertrain manufacturers



- Automotive safety and comfort system manufacturers



- Industry associations



- Raw material suppliers for automotive ECU manufacturers



- The Automobile Industry as an end-user, traders, distributors, and suppliers of automotive ECUs