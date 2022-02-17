Attractive Opportunities in the Liquid Applied Membranes Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2022 -- The report "Liquid Applied Membranes Market by Type (Bituminous, Elastomeric, Cementitious), Application (Roofing, Walls, Building Structures, Roadways), End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Public Infrastructure), And Region – Global Forecast To 2025", The global liquid applied membranes (LAMs) market size is expected to grow from USD 18.5 billion in 2020 to USD 24.6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the LAMs market include high growth in the construction industry and an increasing need for water management activities in APAC.



Browse 187 market data tables and 33 figures spread through 176 pages and in-depth TOC on "Liquid Applied Membranes Market by Type (Bituminous, Elastomeric, Cementitious), Application (Roofing, Walls, Building Structures, Roadways), End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Public Infrastructure), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025"



The elastomeric membranes segment is expected to hold the largest market size in the global LAMs market during the forecast period



Elastomeric membranes, bituminous membranes, and cementitious membranes are the major types of LAMs available in the market. Elastomeric membranes are the largest and fastest-growing segment in terms of value. These membranes are designed to be used as single-use membranes in high-end applications, which require excellent retention properties and tensile strength. Their robust performance in critical applications is expected to help their high growth during the forecast period.



The residential construction end-use industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global LAMs market during the forecast period



Residential construction, commercial construction, and public infrastructure are the major end-use industries in the LAMs market. Of these, residential construction is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period. Cold-applied liquid waterproofing and roofing membranes are used on concrete podium slabs, roof decks, and planters in protected roofing applications. The ease of application of LAMs in various roofing and non-roofing applications is driving their demand in the residential construction end-use industry.



APAC is expected to hold the largest market size in the global LAMs market during the forecast period



The APAC was the largest market for LAMs in 2019 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Market growth is primarily due to its rapidly growing population and increasing urbanization and industrialization. These factors are driving the demand for residential and commercial buildings in the region. Developing economies, such as India, China, South Korea, and Australia, are investing in various residential and commercial infrastructural development projects that are driving the market.



Major vendors in the LAMs market include Sika AG (Switzerland), GCP Applied Technologies (US), Carlisle Companies (US), the Soprema Group (France), MAPEI (Italy), Fosroc (UK), BASF (Germany), Tremco (US), Johns Manville (US), RENOLIT (Germany), Alchimica Building Chemicals (Greece), CHRYSO (France), Copernit (Italy), Elmich (Singapore), Firestone Building Products Company (US), GAF (US), Henkel Polybit (Germany), Henry Company (US), IKO (Canada), ISOMAT (Greece), Kemper System (US), Paul Bauder (Germany), Pidilite Industries (India), Saint-Gobain Weber (France), and Siplast (US).