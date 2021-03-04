Attractive Opportunities in the Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The global lithium-ion battery market size is estimated to grow from USD 44.2 billion in 2020 to USD 94.4 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4%. The growth of this market is likely to be driven by the excellent features of li-ion batteries, increasing adoption of consumer electronics, and growing R&D initiatives by different organizations & battery manufacturers. Moreover, an increase in demand for plug-in vehicles, rising need for automation and battery-operated material-handling equipment in industries, propelling demand for smart devices and other industrial goods, and high requirement of lithium-ion batteries for industrial applications are other key driving factors.



"Market for Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period."



The energy density of NMC batteries is its primary strength. It achieves this energy density with excellent stability due to the use of an optimum ratio of nickel manganese and cobalt. It also has a good charge and discharge cycle. These features enable its application in industries such as automotive.



NMC is used in batteries of laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, power tools, and electrical storage systems. It is lightweight and can better serve slimmer and lighter tablets and smartphones. This property will lead to the gradual replacement of LCO and NCA cathode materials in batteries of notebooks, mobile phones, and tablets.



NMC is also used in HEV, EV, and PHEV as it offers higher safety, along with other desired properties. These advantageous properties of NMC are expected to increase its market share in the next five years and ideally positioned it to be the best material available in this industry.



Lithium-ion battery market for power capacity range 3,000–10,000 mAH is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period."



Lithium-ion batteries' heavy power capacity makes it useful in electric vehicles and industrial uses. The increasing market of consumer electronics and smartphones is driving the need for batteries with high power capacity that can keep the device running for long hours and, at the same time, giving an optimum experience of the device due to large screen and power back up service.



"Lithium-ion battery market for automotive is expected to hold the largest market during the forecast period."



Increasing adoption and awareness of EVs, government initiatives, and regulations supporting the adoption of EVs around the world are the factors that are driving the growth of the lithium-ion battery market. The market for these vehicles is expected to grow in the near future, partly driven by the adoption of various environmental norms and emission regulations. This has increased the demand for Li-ion batteries.



"Lithium-ion battery market for above 36 V segment is expected to hold the largest market during the forecast period."



The majority of the manufacturers prefer above 36V lithium-ion batteries as they support and power high-current applications, and have a long life span. Lithium-ion batteries with this voltage range are the most demanded and used as they are equipped with high capacity and unmatched capabilities. These batteries are used in electric vehicles, marine, power, military, telecom, etc. These batteries offer higher power, longer life, and robust safety compared to lead-acid batteries, which boosts its demand in the market. These batteries feature a built-in automatic battery management system (BMS), which keeps the battery running at peak performance while preventing overcharging, overheating, and maximizing cell cycle life.



APAC to dominate the lithium-ion battery industry during the forecast period



APAC dominated the global lithium-ion battery market in 2019. The market mainly comprises China and India, which have considerable potential for many application areas for lithium-ion batteries. China being a global automotive manufacturing hub, holds immense potential for the growth of the lithium-ion battery industry. An increase in the production of electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries used in vehicles is driving the market in China.



Key Market Players



Some major companies operating in the global lithium-ion battery market are BYD Company (China), LG Chem (South Korea), Panasonic (Japan), Samsung SDI (South Korea), BAK Group (China), GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Toshiba (Japan), Lithium Werks (The Netherlands), CALB (China), Saft Groupe, (France), VARTA Storage (Germany), Farasis Energy (California), and Sila Nanotechnologies (California).