Attractive Opportunities in the Waterjet Cutting Machine Market

Waterjet Cutting Machine or WCM, is an industrial tool that uses a high-pressure jet stream of water to cut different materials. The jet stream may contain pure water or an abrasive material mixed with it. The waterjet cutting technology is capable of cutting various materials, including metals, glass, stone, foam, and reflective materials without melting, distorting, or warping their original structure. Waterjet cutting machines do not require heat for cutting and thus maintain the base quality of the material being processed. This makes waterjet cutting highly suitable for cutting the materials which are sensitive to high temperatures.



The waterjet cutting machine market was valued at USD 0.86 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1.24 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period. The objective of the report is to describe, segment, and forecast the market based on product type, application, industry, and geography. Significant factors influencing the growth of this market include promising growth in the global steel industry, growing automobile industry, development of the industrial sector in the Middle East and Africa, and an overall increase in construction activities.



The market for robotic waterjet cutting machines to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023



A robotic waterjet cutting machine consists of an industrial robot and a high–pressure water jet system. The robotic waterjets are used to cut, drill, and clean a variety of materials. These are used to cut automobile internal parts, to cut holes, or trim the edges. Another common application of robot waterjet cutter is to cut helmet or similar 3D products. Depending on the size of parts to be cut, the model of a robot (i.e., the radius of the arm and weight carried by the arm) is selected.



Glass/metal art to hold the largest share of the waterjet cutting market by 2023



Glass/metal art has been the most common application of these machines all over the world. The growing demand for hurricane glass for car doors and windows in the automotive industry is driving the growth of the waterjet cutting machine market. The market for foam product cutting is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The rising demand for foam equipment and machine part packaging in the aerospace and automotive industries fuels the growth of the waterjet cutting machine market.



Waterjet Cutting Market in APAC to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The growth of the market in APAC is driven by the expansion of the metal fabrication and automotive industries, coupled with the growing machine manufacturing sector in India and China, among others. The efforts by the Government of India to strengthen the country's manufacturing industry through its "Make in India" initiative is likely to propel the demand for waterjet cutting machines in the next few years. This initiative focuses on 25 sectors, which include automobiles, aerospace, and railways, and electrical machinery; it aims to facilitate investments, build high-class manufacturing infrastructure, and foster innovation.