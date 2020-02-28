Attractive Opportunities in Underfloor Heating Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- The underfloor heating market is expected to reach USD 4.23 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2017 and 2023. The progress in research and development (R&D) facilities, increasing demand for renewable energy products, and encouragement of energy efficient products are the key drivers for the underfloor heating system market.



This underfloor heating market is segmented on the basis of component, installation, type, application, and geography. Among all applications, the residential application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The development of real estate and because of considering it as a key feature for residential application is expected to show high growth in the coming years.



Download Free PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=167464533



On the basis of type, the underfloor heating system market has been segmented into electrical systems and hydronic systems. The low operational cost, longevity, and the requirement of minimal energy, once the room is heated, are some of the key drivers for the hydronic underfloor heating system market.



The underfloor heating market on the basis of installation has been segmented into new installation and retrofitting. The new installation is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. The market for new housing offers underfloor heating a significant opportunity, as more rigorous energy-efficiency legislation is being introduced in developed nations with changes to building regulations supporting sustainable homes. For example, in the UK, the code for sustainable homes was introduced by the government in 2007 to improve the environmental specification of new homes. The code measures the sustainability of a new home against 9 categories of sustainable design. The specification ranges from levels 0 to 6 (zero carbon). The code sets minimum standards for energy use at each level, in addition to some mandatory elements that should be met. Owing to all these new standards and mandates, this market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.



Europe was the leading underfloor heating market in 2016. Higher levels of insulation driven by regulatory requirements and initiatives are contributing to a reduction in the overall heating load, making underfloor heating a more practical and efficient heating solution for Europe. Moreover, Scandinavia is the coldest place in Europe. People in Scandinavian countries require heating sources throughout the year.



Inquiry Before Buying @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=167464533



Market Ecosystem:



The underfloor heating market comprises key manufacturers such as Danfoss A/S (Denmark), Uponor Corporation (Finland), Emersion Electric Co. (US), Honeywell International (US), and Robert Bosch (Germany). Pentair PLC (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Ja pan), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), and Nexans S.A. (France).



Target Audience:



Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) (electronic product manufacturers)

ODM and OEM technology solution providers

Research organizations

Technology standards organizations, forums, alliances, and associations

Technology investors

Governments, financial institutions, and investment communities

Analysts and strategic business planners

End users of the underfloor heating market

System integrator of the market

Service provider of the underfloor heating



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:



Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com