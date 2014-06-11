Red-Cliffs, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- ATV outdoor enthusiasts have chosen the Trip-Advisor recommended ATVAdventures.com. ATV Adventures has an all new Pinzgauer-Jeep Tour as well as a Safari-Jeep Tour, which has been cheerfully provided by owner, Laurie Clay.



At ATV Adventures, all of their Guides are highly experienced, and ASI Certified and are extremely knowledgeable in local History as well as geography. Their ATVs are the easiest and safest to operate, even riders with no prior experience can operate.* All their machines have automatic transmissions so the rider does not have to worry about shifting, just enjoy the ride.



About ATV & Jeep Adventure Tours

TV & Jeep Adventure Tours in not the typical "pony-ride" tours like one may find in other parts of Utah, ATV Adventures are the Adventure Tour Company for Utah! They have been in the guiding outfitter business in southwest Utah since 1996. Riders just wont find any other atv guiding company that knows the area like they do. Join them for a Utah ATV Tour and never forget the experience.



RESERVATIONS LINE: 1-888-656-2887



Ride Southern Utah

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CucRRvtt1r0&feature=plcp



atvadventures.com/thebest.html