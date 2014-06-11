South Jordan, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Experience Southern Utah's scenic backcountry up close and personal on an ATV. Explore this unique landscape within site of the majestic formations of Zion National Park and close to St. George Utah. ATV & Jeep Adventure Tours in not the typical "pony-ride" tours like one may find in other parts of the state, they are an Adventure Tour Company! They have been in the guiding outfitter business in southwest Utah since 1996. One will not find any other ATV guiding company that knows the area like they do. Their experienced Guides are ASI Certified and are extremely knowledgeable in local History as well as geography. Their ATVs are the easiest and safest to operate, even riders with no prior experience can operate.* Their machines have automatic transmissions so the cusomer does not have to worry about shifting, just enjoy the ride.



With ATV Adventures there are NO WEIGHT RESTRICTIONS and they offer Private Family Tours



If one is an experienced rider and crave extreme off-roading, call ATV Adventures. They can put together a customized tour that is sure to leave one breathless and wanting more. Their rides are clean rides. Due to the unique red dirt sandy terrain, their clients are almost as clean at the end of the ride as they were at the start! The ATV Tours range from 2 hours to 6 hour rides. The Pinzgauer Jeep Tours are 2 or 3 hours.



In South Jordan, UT ATV outdoorsmen suggest the Good Morning America endorsed ATVAdventures.com with their new Pinzgauer-Jeep Tours and Zions-National-Park Tour, which has been provided by owner Laurie Clay.



Ride Southern Utah http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CucRRvtt1r0&feature=plcp



VIDEO:

As seen on Good Morning America

http://www.atvadventures.com/southern-utah-atv-videos.html



About ATV & Jeep Adventure Tours

TV & Jeep Adventure Tours in not the typical "pony-ride" tours like one may find in other parts of Utah, ATV Adventures are the Adventure Tour Company for Utah! They have been in the guiding outfitter business in southwest Utah since 1996. Riders just wont find any other atv guiding company that knows the area like they do. Join them for a Utah ATV Tour and never forget the experience.



RESERVATIONS LINE: 1-888-656-2887



Ride Southern Utah

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CucRRvtt1r0&feature=plcp



atvadventures.com/thebest.html