AU-5 and Other Forms of High Quality Gold Etchants Are Now Offered by Cyantek

As a metallization layer, gold is widely used in the manufacturing of products like semiconductors, MEMs, LEDs and flat panel displays. In order to form the needed circuit pattern on a gold firm, it often goes through a process called wet etching which utilizes iodine-iodide, aqua regia, basic ferricyanide or potassium cyanide.



Each of these formulations displays its own strengths and weaknesses, and they all vary in speed, selectivity, stability and safety. In general, in terms of their stability, toxicity and overall handling, the iodine-iodide etchants are often regarded as a safe method used in gold etching.



With this in mind, Cyantek currently offers three gold etchants: AU-5, which is the most concentrated and fastest; AU-15, and AU-20. Customized formulas can also be developed if needed.



The gold etch rates will vary as a function of the deposition method that is used. In addition, the rate as well as the etch profile will be affected by temperature, agitation and device design.



Cyantek gold etchants are often used a room temperature but can also be used under heated conditions—for example, 40-50 degrees Centigrade. AU-5 is also often used for applications requiring very fast etch rate or for very thick gold layers. It can also be diluted on site before it is used, in order to make a customized gold etchant.



Iodine-based gold etchant products such as AU-5 or AU-15, will be more stable than aqua regia and also safer than cyanide based gold etchants, as they display moderate and controlled etch rates. In addition, the typical Au/Al etch selectivity is approximately 15:1 at room temperature. Higher selectivity can be achieved with specially additives.



“In today’s rapidly changing business environment, companies are constantly searching for answers to technology challenges and needed process enhancements,” an article on the company’s website noted.



“This requires creative thinking and careful attention to detail. Often times, Cyantek can help with one of our standard products or by working together with customers, to develop a product that truly optimizes their process.”



