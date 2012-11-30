Auckland's Little Vacation Secret Goes Online

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- Maidstone Lodge has been known among locals in the Auckland area as one of the best places to go for a quick vacation. During balmy summer days, both families and students who just want to get away for a while have chosen Maidstone for their home away from home. Wintertime often brought tourists who wanted to enjoy the natural surroundings in a real lodge setting. This little gem of a travel stop always seemed to have everything...



Everything but a website, that is.



Part of the reason why Maidstone Lodge has stayed a local secret over the years is because the lodge never really had a website to promote it to people who lived outside the Auckland area. For years, this caused a certain amount of confusion and inconvenience to guests who simply wanted to find out rates, book the hotel, or view the rooms prior to their stay.



Managers John and Karen Albert both agreed that this had to change, and it had to change soon. In order to ensure that customers had the easiest time possible when it comes to booking rooms, viewing photos, and contacting staff, Maidstone Lodge has finally took the first step into having an online presence.



The staff at the lodge is excited about the new site, and what it will be able to offer guests. “I like to think of the new site as an early New Year's resolution,” mused Karen Albert, “it's a new year, and it's time to make improvements on our already great service.”



One of the more interesting effects the new Maidstone Lodge site will have on the lodge's reputation is that it will no longer be a secret locale known only to locals. The growing online presence of Maidstone might spark a huge change in the number of visitors, as well as satisfied customers. Considering how well Maidstone treats customers, it will likely become a travel destination that will be known throughout New Zealand quite soon.



This will definitely be a major change of pace for this local favorite spot, but there isn't much reason to worry. The staff at Maidstone have already vowed to keep their prices reasonable, their rooms clean as can be, and their customer service friendly and helpful as always.



As usual, comments, questions, and suggestions will always be welcomed at the Maidstone Lodge, and the new contact page allows people to voice their opinions and concerns easier than ever before.



Visitors and travelers are encouraged to check out their new site today, especially their brand new blog that will be listing specials, news, and events that are taking place at Maidstone.



