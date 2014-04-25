Openbidphp Auction Software Makes the Process of Creating Online Auctions Extremely Easy

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- New auction software is released by the Openbidphp Company that comes with a full technical support. Customers can get access to this powerful online tool for less than $25/month. Compared to the other companies that offer their auction software without technical support and for such a great amount of money that people can hardly afford, the new auction software is the easiest and the most affordable way to make online auctions and earn big profits.



Openbidphp provides all internet users with the opportunity to make professional online auctions that will bring them amazing profits within a short time period. Even people who have no marketing skills or previous experience will find this software easy to work with.



The company has created the php auction script to be both fully functional and user-friendly, so that all companies and customers could have the chance to start their auction business with success from the very beginning. Customers can easily set the currency they would like to work with as well as the time zone, using the admin panel. The software automatically sends notifications and registration details to the users email. The company provides multiple payment options both offline and online, along with a built-in accounting feature.



People who are still unsure about how big their profits can be if they are engaged in online auction business, can simply take a look at some of the most popular auction sites, like eBay and their statistics of the generated revenues, which exceed 2.4 billion per year, starting from 2006. The popularity of online auctions has greatly increased recently and more and more people around the world prefer to use this global market to buy the goods they need.



Both bargain shoppers and entrepreneurs can greatly benefit from online auctions and generate income. Customers are also satisfied to find their favourite items and offer the price they are happy to pay for them. Thus, the popularity of auction software produced by Openbidphp also begins to increase from the very beginning of its release, as the auction site owners can set their fees to get a great profit from each auction. In addition, a banner ad manager is included to allow the owner get revenue from global and local advertisers. There are multiple other ways to make money online with the new auction software that customers will be able to discover when they start using it.



All, who would like to take a look at this auction software and try out its demo, can visit the following website http://www.openbidphp.com to find out more about how they can run their own successful auction business.



About Openbidphp

Being a reliable and renowned auction software company, Openbidphp (http://www.openbidphp.com) has recently developed great auction software that can help people start earning online money easily and without previous marketing experience. The software is far more affordable compared to the other auction software products available online and is fully supported with free set up and installation offered.