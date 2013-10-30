Audet & Partners Successfully Deal with Cases Regarding GranuFlo Heart Attacks

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced a Class I recall against GranuFlo and NaturaLyte Dialysis product suppliers, Fresenius Medical Care. The declaration was made on behalf of an internal memo from Fresenius, warning customers against using that particular product.



Fresenius Medical Care is one of the leading suppliers of disposable products and dialysis machines in the USA. However, it has been found that this company has failed in taking proper measures to warn patients about the risks of heart attacks associated with GranuFlo and NaturaLyte products. People who have suffered from GranuFlo heart attacks can contact Audet & Partners to get legal assistance related to this medical negligence.



The Audet & Partners trial firm has several years of experience in handling defective medical product cases. Individuals who are facing serious threats or injuries arising from the use of GranuFlo and NaturaLyte products can seek legal compensation from Fresenius Medical Care with the help of the attorneys at Audet & Partners. According to various reports, all Fresenius dialysis centers in the U.S. network use their own GranuFlo products. Therefore people who have received dialysis treatment from this center may suffer from serious complications.



Only experienced attorneys dealing with defective medical device cases can offer complete legal protection to service seekers. If some of your loved ones are injured or are suffering from GranuFlo heart attacks, make a visit to the Audet & Partners trial firm.



The website says, “Our attorneys have had significant experience in state and federal court and in arbitration and mediation, we have represented clients in dozens and dozens of jurisdictions.”



Patients who have received treatment related to dialysis with GranuFlo and NaturaLyte products can possibly bear the threats of heart attack, cardiac problems and even death. In addition, these products are reported to cause many injuries including cardiac arrhythmia, low blood pressure, hypercapnia and hypoxemia. People are suggested to take immediate legal action against such serious issues to get maximum compensation and medical care.



The attorneys at Audet & Partners guarantee to offer free evaluation and consultation facilities to clients regarding such legal claims. Detailed information on the Fresenius Medical Care’s internal memo and investigation reports of FDA are made available to viewers at the website audetlaw.com.



To get more information about GranuFlo heart attacks and related claims, visit http://audetlaw.com/index.php/case/fresenius_medical_care_granuflo_and_naturalyte_dialysis_products



About Audet & Partners, LLP

Audet & Partners, LLP is a recognized and leading trial firm based in San Francisco. It is affiliated with a number of firms in the USA. The attorneys of this trial firm have several years of federal and state court experience. Audet & Partners handle cases related to pharmaceutical litigation, defective medical device, class action and so on.



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Audet & Partners, LLP

Tel: 1-800-965-1461

URL: http://audetlaw.com